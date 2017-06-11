Not sure Megyn should worry TOO much about the National Enquirer, considering they helped push the silly narrative that Elvis was still alive … and that Ted Cruz’s dad helped kill JFK.

Does anyone really take this rag seriously?

Trump’s pals at National Enquirer carrying water again pic.twitter.com/OI7P1zYMlu — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 9, 2017

If we’re going to talk about ‘carrying water,’ we have to bring up The New York Times, right? Washington Post? At least the National Enquirer knows very few people take it seriously … the others pretend they’re real journalists.

And look, Chelsea is trying to bond with Megyn over it:

.@megynkelly welcome to the "club"! Soon you too will have alien children (or siblings), excerpts from diaries never kept published & more! https://t.co/WZyDPQmicF — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 9, 2017

Umm.

Just no.

And don't forget they'll have her engaged in a "shocking" lesbian affair. — Tracy E. Gilchrist (@TracyEGilchrist) June 10, 2017

Nah, she’s not a Clinton.

I love you dearly Ms. Chelsea, but Kelly supported and voted for trump. — Susan Ward (@SusanWard2016) June 9, 2017

Aren’t her supporters just adorable? Hey Chelsea, you’re my bae but you shouldn’t be nice to Megyn Kelly because Trump and stuff.

Let's not welcome her anywhere. She assured the world that Santa was white. — RogueCheeseburger (@RogueCheeseburg) June 9, 2017

Man, can these people hold a stupid grudge or what?!

TBH I don't really feel bad for Megyn. She's 'no angel'. #sorrynotsorry — Miss Gee (@nevertrumptoo) June 9, 2017

Guess the love fest Chelsea was looking for in bonding over the National Enquirer ain’t gonna happen because her own followers are just too mean.

Wonder if she saw that one coming.

We did.

