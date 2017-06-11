Oh Stephen, this is just pathetic. LOL.

Can we have Obama back? Please? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 9, 2017

Dear God NO.

NO NO NO.

See, no.

Poor Stephen King. So distraught over Donald Trump that he is all but begging for Obama to come back, which tells us he didn’t pay attention to a damn thing for the past eight years.

Dude has written a lot of scary stuff over the years but …

Those may be the most terrifying words you've ever typed! — Nana Renan (@NanaRenans) June 10, 2017

Right?! What is he THINKING?!

Even if Trump isn’t your cup of tea it’s clear Obama failed; over 1000 elected seats lost for Democrats across the country under Obama. Not to mention millions of Americans losing their insurance, IRS targeting people, numerous terror attacks …

Not exactly a ‘shining’ legacy.

Trump is just a white Obama. If you liked Obama and don't like Trump, you're a racist. — Uncommon Sense (@MeosoFunny) June 10, 2017

We see what you did there.

Thin-skinned, narcissistic, hostile to any negative press… Orange is the new black. https://t.co/lklo0HkLOc — Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 10, 2017

But when it’s THEIR guy who’s being thin-skinned and narcissistic it’s ok for some reason.

Can we have your pre-1985 writing back please? — ClutchCargo (@dgkolows) June 10, 2017

Good times.

Oh and if you thought Conservatives were hard on Stephen, check out the Bernie supporters:

what the world needs right now is Bernie Sanders & a headache tablet — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) June 9, 2017

Wha?

Bernie Sanders would be even better. — Liz May Brice (@lizmaybrice) June 9, 2017

Ask a stupid question, Stephen, get a stupid answer.