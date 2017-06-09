The Comey testimony was clearly a YUGE let down for Leftists who were counting on it to magically impeach Donald Trump. When really all it did was remind us of things we already knew and embarrass Democratic Senators who were falling all over themselves to kiss Comey’s backside.

Several people were calling the senators out online, even Donald Trump Jr.

Sen Blunt: If you told Sessions you didn't want to be alone with Trump again, why did you continue to take his calls? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

This is basically a domestic abuse case.https://t.co/33P8mFvnfy — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

Because domestic abuse is FUNNY when you can use it to make fun of the Trumps, right Samantha?

Bad.

Seriously, even if you’re not a Trump supporter you’ve got to admit this is low.

this is a bad tweet — Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) June 8, 2017

It is indeed. One of her worst, and that says a LOT because she’s pretty horrible.

As someone who has friends that have been victims of domestic abuse, you should be ashamed of yourself for drawing this correlation! #SHAME — Dan Wittmers (@danwittmers) June 8, 2017

Absolutely shameful.

What the Hell are you talking about? — eagleclaw1 (@William71853462) June 8, 2017

She has NO idea, but what else is new?

Just, no. — Joelle Duff (@joellecharming) June 8, 2017

Nope. — Ali Sanne (@alexandrasanne) June 8, 2017

Just really tasteless … and sadly all too typical.

