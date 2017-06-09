We KNEW the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) would be a very busy account leading up to and including the Comey testimony. While the Left falls for his/her antics every day, whenever there is a major event or real news they go SUPER STUPID.

And that leads to a SUPER HILARIOUS timeline.

Let’s start here.

Media: "Trump pressured Comey!"

Comey: "Nope" Media: "Trump pressured Coats!"

Coats: "Nope" These people never get tired of being wrong — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 7, 2017

Your facts are mean you big meanie!

If Spicer’s commentary (and this is not Spicer but this yahoo didn’t know that) didn’t matter, why tell him to shut up?

Oh yeah, because LEFTIST.

Just when you think you've seen it all pic.twitter.com/BeUmg9A1DY — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 7, 2017

OMG ALERT THE MEDIA!

One of them figured it out! *falls over*

The funny part is this person is acting like the parody has been pretending otherwise.

Not only has Comey already said the President never pressured him, he said nobody's every pressured him. This is first class Kabuki theater — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 7, 2017

Throw in a pony and I'll resign right now pic.twitter.com/qn6pdH1hDw — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 7, 2017

Hey man, we all want a pony. Stop with your pony privilege!

So Comey confirmed what we already knew. The only criminal running for President was Hillary — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 8, 2017

Heh.

Feel bad for whoever this "Weak" guy is pic.twitter.com/fzvfA0qRpW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 8, 2017

Funny how he’s got a picture of Obama as his avi and blathering on about a weak guy.

He really did … that’s what makes it so hilarious.

The President asks all of his employees for loyalty, he also asked us not to view porn at work. That one really upset the Obama leftovers. — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 8, 2017

Credible publicist doesn’t know a parody from the real thing.

K.

So the guy responsible for finding the leakers, turned out to be a leaker himself. Yup, that's an Obama employee alright — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 9, 2017

She sure told you … parody account.

A little morning erotica pic.twitter.com/fugyf6lRw8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 9, 2017

ALRIGHTY THEN.

*covers eyes*

