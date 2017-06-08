Not sure HOW many times Democrats have to tell Tom Perez attacking Donald Trump doesn’t work … for whatever reason he won’t listen to his own base.

Oh yeah, that’s because he’s a Democrat and thinks he’s smarter than they are.

That’s it.

For example:

FYI, Mr. President: A lower number is worse. This isn’t golf. https://t.co/5gQgNdgh3S — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 8, 2017

Blah blah blah.

Another Trump ‘slam’ with a golf joke. Anyone else hear *sad trombone* when they read this?

Democrats ESPECIALLY are getting sick and tired of Perez making lame jokes on Twitter and want him to get to work:

And for the dems to have a clear message on jobs and med insurance. Attacking Trump not enough. Didnt work in last election. — This is Not Normal (@bingwisdom) June 8, 2017

That's good Tom. Focus on young Democrats for our future. No fossils! No idea why your in the position you are but hand the party over. — Laurie Ward (@LaurieW77952162) June 8, 2017

I wonder what your approval rating is @TomPerez? 🤔🤔 — frankbranches (@frankbranches) June 8, 2017

Judging from these tweets from DEMOCRATS it can’t be that good.

Enough people chucking insults Mr. Perez, you should use this platform for ideas that will improve all Americans take a lead from Jon Ossof — Ray Bouchard (@rbouchard007) June 8, 2017

Republicans LOVE Tom Perez, he’s as useless as these silly tweets that Trump probably won’t even see. He certainly isn’t inspiring many voters with this nonsense …

Tom, poll results distributed by Dems are simply not relevant. Who was polled? 50 democrats? Audience matters! — Nicholas Estep (@NicholasEstep) June 8, 2017

Keep up the good work, Tom!

