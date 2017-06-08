Not sure HOW many times Democrats have to tell Tom Perez attacking Donald Trump doesn’t work … for whatever reason he won’t listen to his own base.
Oh yeah, that’s because he’s a Democrat and thinks he’s smarter than they are.
That’s it.
For example:
Blah blah blah.
Another Trump ‘slam’ with a golf joke. Anyone else hear *sad trombone* when they read this?
Democrats ESPECIALLY are getting sick and tired of Perez making lame jokes on Twitter and want him to get to work:
Judging from these tweets from DEMOCRATS it can’t be that good.
Republicans LOVE Tom Perez, he’s as useless as these silly tweets that Trump probably won’t even see. He certainly isn’t inspiring many voters with this nonsense …
Keep up the good work, Tom!
