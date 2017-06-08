Would someone please check to see if Hell froze over because The New Yorker seems to have tweeted a cartoon that doesn’t support Democrats … and in fact, it mocks and pokes fun at them.

See for yourself:

Today's daily cartoon by Kim Warp. pic.twitter.com/PEIePlU4dR — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 8, 2017

For MONTHS, the Left had been calling for Comey to resign or be fired … so you can imagine how annoying it was when Trump fired him and they freaked out. It was the TIMING they said (sorry for the caps but seriously, it’s like they just know how to yell).

Suppose they only want him fired when it’s politically convenient for THEM.

Typical.

Related:

OUCH! Ann Coulter mocks Comey, SMACKS pandering Dems with their own words (bonus Feinstein SLAM) https://t.co/7FEeF055Nv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2017