Somehow, someway, the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) has all but perfected the art of trolling the Left, even though in most cases they are trolling themselves.

Which makes it even funnier.

Spicier sent out this tweet today after several Middle Eastern countries cut ties with Qatar:

Not all THAT provoking, right?

Unless you’re still confused and think Hillary had any business being president of the United States.

Clearly there are plenty of those brain-dead folks still on Twitter:

Reaching for new lows. Spicer is so irrelevant they feel the need to tweet a parody?

Lefties are adorable, and by adorable we mean confused, angry and likely impotent.

Huh?

We should thank Spicier for translating that tweet because HOLY COW, it’s getting harder and harder for us to decipher batsh*t crazy.

