As Twitchy readers know, Maxine Waters was caught on video berating journo Michael Tracey as an ‘Obama hater’ and then pushing him aside to walk away.

Not a violent shove, but physical contact. Probably not a good idea to put your hands on a journo either way, Maxine.

She of course denies that it was a shove, even though it’s on video:

Leave it to Maxine to pretend that SHE’S the victim here, claiming the right wing is out to get her?

Poor Maxine.

Also, Michael Tracey is far from the right wing, just sayin’.

Listen to her ranting about how the right wing is deliberately putting people out there to harass her … she sounds like a crazy old lady.

Of course that’s not far from the truth.

