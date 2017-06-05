As Twitchy readers know, Maxine Waters was caught on video berating journo Michael Tracey as an ‘Obama hater’ and then pushing him aside to walk away.

Rep. Maxine Waters just shoved me and angrily stormed off as I asked her questions. (Not a violent shove but she initiated physical contact) — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2017

Not a violent shove, but physical contact. Probably not a good idea to put your hands on a journo either way, Maxine.

She of course denies that it was a shove, even though it’s on video:

.@MaxineWaters responds to claims she "attacked" journo Michael Tracey + CALLS AGAIN FOR #TRUMP IMPEACHMENT #AMJoy https://t.co/wkfziFO7ms — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) June 4, 2017

Leave it to Maxine to pretend that SHE’S the victim here, claiming the right wing is out to get her?

Poor Maxine.

Also, Michael Tracey is far from the right wing, just sayin’.

Maxine Waters is a LIAR, since when did Progs .@TheYoungTurks become Right Wing? @mtracey works for TYT, she must be confusing Brock trolls — CharliePeach🍑 (@PoliticsPeach) June 4, 2017

Listen to her ranting about how the right wing is deliberately putting people out there to harass her … she sounds like a crazy old lady.

Of course that’s not far from the truth.

Related:

Rep. Maxine Waters gives brush-off to giant white racist male ‘Obama hater,’ leaves glasses intact https://t.co/kVd8m7iNkH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 4, 2017