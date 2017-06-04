Like clockwork, as another terrorist attack unfolded in London at the obvious hands of Islam, the Left was out in full force pretending it wasn’t Islam’s fault.

None however were as embarrassing as Peter Daou’s strawman-tweet about ‘other religions’ and violence:

What? Seriously dude?

He has GOT to be trolling.

Yup! Every time some bastard kills people in a shooting he yells, “This is for Jesus!”

Sure.

Huh?

Oh yeah, that whole Hillary Clinton thing about how we’re creating more terrorists by not giving them giant hugs after they kill a bunch of people. Taking a page out of her book on terror, eh Peter?

*snort*

Sadly he will run with this … because brainwashed.

But it’s done in the name of Allah … it is religious.

No kidding.

Oh yeah, there’s that too.

YES, YES IT IS.

Nope.

Very unintelligent – this guy is way nicer than we are.

Nope.

Anything to protect their horrid narrative about Islamaphobia. If it weren’t so pathetic and dangerous it would almost be funny.

