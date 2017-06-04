Like clockwork, as another terrorist attack unfolded in London at the obvious hands of Islam, the Left was out in full force pretending it wasn’t Islam’s fault.

None however were as embarrassing as Peter Daou’s strawman-tweet about ‘other religions’ and violence:

Can someone please explain why religion is never mentioned when an evil coward guns down children in an American school?#LondonBridge — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 3, 2017

What? Seriously dude?

He has GOT to be trolling.

This is a great point, Peter, because most school shootings feature perpetrators shouting “this is for Christ.” You are vital. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2017

Yup! Every time some bastard kills people in a shooting he yells, “This is for Jesus!”

Sure.

By echoing some evil thug's "religious" excuse for his slaughter, you're doing his PR work for him. I refuse to do that. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 4, 2017

Huh?

Oh yeah, that whole Hillary Clinton thing about how we’re creating more terrorists by not giving them giant hugs after they kill a bunch of people. Taking a page out of her book on terror, eh Peter?

If you wish, you can run with that. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 4, 2017

*snort*

Sadly he will run with this … because brainwashed.

It's a fact. There are young males from every background who want to satisfy bloodlust. I won't grant them the right to a religious excuse. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 4, 2017

But it’s done in the name of Allah … it is religious.

thank god your candidate didnt win. You and she are dangerously delusional. Suicidialy so. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) June 4, 2017

No kidding.

Because they don't leave behind videos dedicating their murders to God. Just a thought. https://t.co/IsuP4UB06B — Michael B Dougherty🍃 (@michaelbd) June 3, 2017

Oh yeah, there’s that too.

That's kind of a dumb question. — Andrew Logue (@AndrewMLogue) June 4, 2017

YES, YES IT IS.

Has someone shot up an American school in the name of Christ? Maybe this has happened, I honestly can't remember, though. — Andrew Logue (@AndrewMLogue) June 4, 2017

Nope.

Very unintelligent. Because Islamist terror attacks have a religious motivation and objective from I know of school shooters have never had — Umar Lee (@PenofUmar) June 3, 2017

Very unintelligent – this guy is way nicer than we are.

Has any gunman at an American school shouted "Jesus is great" before firing and subsequently had their christian cult claim responsibility? — Born2Rezist (@Born2Rezist) June 3, 2017

Nope.

Tweets like this make me realize that liberals are a far bigger threat than Islamic radicals. https://t.co/NliJVrGog6 — 365conservative (@365conservative) June 4, 2017

Anything to protect their horrid narrative about Islamaphobia. If it weren’t so pathetic and dangerous it would almost be funny.

