Perhaps this editor has grown cynical over the years, but she was not overly shocked or outraged that Bill Maher dropped the n-word on his show. It’s sorta like taking a hot shower and being surprised the water isn’t cold, ya’ know?

Interestingly enough, the outrage was not necessarily directed at Bill (although there was definitely enough bitching and moaning because he apologized) but for the most part, people were mad that Senator Ben Sasse laughed.

Like the rest of the audience.

Anyway, Senator Tim Scott had perhaps the best response to Bill Maher’s joke:

I love the smell of double standards in the morning. #maher — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 3, 2017

Heh.

Stop bullying poor Bill. — NaCl-y (@NaCltoo) June 3, 2017

Right? Poor Bill.

If it weren't for double standards, liberals wouldn't have standards at all. — Thomas O. (@thomaslowen) June 3, 2017

Word.

Tim Scott, twitter ninja — Greg Hyler (@ghyler) June 3, 2017

That may actually be on his resume at this point.

Related: