The way the Left has imploded, you’d think Trump went into space and fired a nuclear weapon at planet Earth. Seriously. If they’d take a moment and read they’d realize we are pulling out slowly (over four years) and that the agreement never really did anything, anyway.

They should just be honest and admit anything Trump does will freak them out.

And speaking of freak out, check these tweets from John Fugelsang:

Donald Trump gets to say 'fuck you' to science & every living thing on Earth because he ran for president and came in second #ParisAgreement — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 1, 2017

Drama queen is dramatic.

Sheesh.

Actually he came in first which is why he’s president. Otherwise that mean lady in the ugly pantsuits would be president.

Meanwhile, out-of-touch, verified liberals don't know why the electoral college exists — Ryan Cruz (@ryancruz95) June 1, 2017

Nope. And you know why?

It exists because dead slaveowners knew how to bargain. He still came in second and the majority of voters rejected him. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 2, 2017

Holy Hell these people are ridiculous.

Electoral College keeps large cities from deciding national elections. That’s it. What do you wanna bet Fugelsang would change his tune super fast if California and New York suddenly turned super conservative? He’d be crying about how those big cities are bullying the smaller populations.

Another ridiculous climate change tweet:

The best part of being a #climatechange denier is you won't be around when your great-grandkids curse you for it. #ParisAgreement — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 1, 2017

Wha? The Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years. Fugelsang must have missed the last 50 years or so where scientists have repeatedly told us we’re all gonna die because of cold, heat, flooding – and not one of these predictions has come true.

But you be you, John.

Leftists care about hypothetical children 50 years from now but not the ones currently in the womb. — DH (@youngdeontre503) June 2, 2017

They don’t care about any child who doesn’t fit their narrative.

Nah, we just don't think the govt and men like you should get to decide for the woman. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 2, 2017

And here’s Fugelsang being a sexist jerk and assuming only men are against abortion.

Typical.

