We’re not sure, but the level of Peter Daou’s Hillary-Crush may have opened up a space time continuum.

Surely even the universe is ready to collapse onto itself over the ridiculousness of his tweets.

This one is SPAY-SHUL:

Hillary is the woman who has the guts to say 'I was treated unfairly and the less-qualified male got the position I earned.' That scares men — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 1, 2017

You’re right, Peter.

Hillary scares men … and women … and children … and small animals.

But not for the reason he thinks or wants US to believe. We’ve been mocking Peter for months now and no matter what happens, he refuses to admit Hillary was just a crap candidate.

Honestly as much as he blames her sex for her loss, he’s almost sexist.

She wasn't remotely qualified – and broke a scope of laws in the use of her home server for official work — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 1, 2017

But she has GUTS!

LOL. He really is the Smithers to her Burns … someone needs to make a meme.

Her Corruption Is What Scares Me. Who Deletes 30K Emails Under Subpoena, Steals Charity $ for Daughter's Wedding & Cheats in Debates? — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) June 1, 2017

The fact she was even this close to the presidency should scare the crap out of all of us.

