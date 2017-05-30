Oh Chelsea, this is getting pathetic.

I don't know about u, but I'd ❤️a pres who gets along w/our allies. Not countries where it's legal to abuse ur spouse. Russia, Saudi Arabia — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 30, 2017

Huh? Really?

What about Obama and Hilldawg?

We know, the ‘whataboutism’ is getting SUPER old, but these dipped cones just keep saying and doing really stupid and hypocritical things.

@chelseahandler Don't forget all that money "we" (cough-obama-cough) gave Iran. You know…where they throw gay men off roofs… — Politically agnostic (@joeleyare) May 30, 2017

She didn’t forget it, she ignored it. When Democrats do these things there’s supposedly a good reason for it.

We know, their hypocrisy knows no limits and their behavior after the 2016 election proves it.

@chelseahandler Hillary took CA$H from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, AND Russia (when she was selling them Uranium) But please, keep pretending you suddenly care — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) May 30, 2017

Wonder if she loved having a president who got along so well with Iran where they throw gay people off roofs of tall buildings and treat women as property?

@chelseahandler Hillary Clinton took 25 million for the Clinton foundation from Saudi Arabia. I guess that leaves her out too, stupid! — Taylor Danger Evans (@taylorDEvans21) May 30, 2017

And she didn’t win, whoohoo!

@chelseahandler But you were ok for countries like Saudi Arabia & other Middle East/Muslim nations contributing to Clinton campaign/foundation? #hypocrite — Mark Berlinger (@Berlinger14) May 30, 2017

Of course she was ok, Obama was her hope and change and stuff.

@chelseahandler Showing how much you lack knowledge.Obama befriended our worst enemies (Iran) & betrayed our allies (Israel).You need serious help Chelsea. — Drew DiOrio (@DREW_L1VE) May 30, 2017

He was AWFUL and pretended every woe in the world was America’s fault.

We’re done with that, Chelsea, and too damn bad if you don’t love it.

