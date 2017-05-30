There’s just something weird about a smug Leftist like Sally Kohn using this quote as a means to prove something.

What she’s trying to prove, we’re not entirely sure.

“Nobody’s ever been convinced by being made to feel stupid.” — @NYTimesCohen quoting Abe Streep YES!!!!https://t.co/bKAOOiw9Pk — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 30, 2017

From The New York Times:

These are composites from Trump World. It’s important to hear people out. That’s democracy: listening to what people say. There are hateful racists among Trump supporters; there are also many decent, thoughtful, anxious, patriotic Americans who felt they were losing some part of their country’s essence. The liberal complacency that holds that these people simply need to be “educated” is self-defeating. If that’s what the Democratic Party exudes — coastal complacency — it will lose, just like Ms. Clinton did last year.’

The opinion piece makes a decent point (except we’re still not a Democracy), but Sally sharing it is beyond fail and total hypocrisy.

Doubt she sees that though.

@sallykohn @NYTimesCohen Funny you should tweet this, Sally. Hillary did exactly that with her "deplorables" comment, and she lost. You do this daily. Hypocrite. — David Hauser (@daveswrite) May 30, 2017

What, you mean calling people names won’t get them to vote for you? Get outta here.

@sallykohn @NYTimesCohen What do they want? A 'sorry you got duped into voting for a shyster?' — NHS (@2fish1whale) May 30, 2017

@sallykohn @NYTimesCohen This is @deplorable from a woman whose race-baiting hate-mongering has actualy led to violence and deaths! — (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) May 30, 2017

Hands up don’t shoot ring any bells?

