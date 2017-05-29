Democrats love to talk about how they’re going to impeach Donald Trump.

Hilariously though, all they can seem to do about it is talk.

And umm … that’s not how it works, Cory.

Seriously, he couldn’t rush to impeachment anyway and here’s why:

I wonder if he even knows he couldn't "rush to impeachment" if he tried since impeachment is a function of the House. https://t.co/LaxGMc7V7U — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 29, 2017

Yikes Brit, that’s gonna leave a mark.

Maybe Cory should take a basic Civics course before he rambles on about impeaching anyone?

And we’re going to guess he doesn’t know that. Sadly far too many Democrats in modern-day government don’t know the very basics of their own jobs and offices.

No wonder they keep losing elections.

@brithume @rust_ideas I wonder if the Dems even realize that if their dream came true & Trump was impeached that there would STILL be a Republican president? LOL — StephPaige40 (@sberghuis43) May 29, 2017

Some of them actually think Hillary would get to be president.

We’re not EVEN making that up.

@brithume If you have to ask the question, you already know the answer — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) May 29, 2017

That’s what makes his tweet HILARIOUS.

@brithume @Moj_kobe Im old enough to remember when they say DJT has no experience and doesn't know how US government and politics works and yet there's this… — Tony Deadpan (@tonydetiger610) May 29, 2017

Democrats love to pretend they’re intellectuals … note the word PRETEND.

@brithume @rust_ideas I am so tired of DRAMAcrats and their petty politics. — U Dont Know Me (@Addy2D) May 29, 2017

We all are.

Related: