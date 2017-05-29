Gotta give Alyssa credit here, folks. Taking a selfie with no makeup and posting it for millions of people to see is pretty ballsy …

Too bad she ruined it by reminding us who she really is by wearing a ridiculous t-shirt:

Please note the pain and suffering this editor has been caused by refraining from making a James Brown joke HERSELF.

Because MATURITY.

Anyway, the shirt can be found on Etsy.com if you ‘feel good’ and want to wear one yourself. (dammit, couldn’t help it!)

Twitter was less than impressed:

@Alyssa_Milano @MaxineWaters I used to be a fan. You lost it. You kidding me. Please come to the 43rd. I was born in Inglewood and lived in Hawthorne. It's bad. — Omar Navarro (@PressGop) May 28, 2017

*snort*

@Alyssa_Milano @MaxineWaters OMG I've ALWAYS wanted a James Brown t-shirt! Where can I get one? — DeplorableMe🇺🇸🙃🇮🇱 (@RobinSFBay) May 28, 2017

Etsy apparently; we actually went to the site to find it and ya’ know what, there is a BUNCH of Maxine Waters merchandise. T-shirts, buttons, bags, socks …

Full disclosure, we may need therapy after going through all of it, just sayin’.

@Alyssa_Milano @MaxineWaters See…that right there destroys your claim to being an honest political person. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 29, 2017

She’s a Democrat, so that goes without saying.

@Alyssa_Milano @MaxineWaters Sorry Alyssa but that shirt is creepy 😩 — Dianne (@DianneinAustin) May 28, 2017

Truth.

Heh.

