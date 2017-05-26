We so don’t miss this jackass.

Seriously.

It’s like the pain of a thousand needles in our ear even just listening to him speak and BOY does he speak – he’s always loved the sound of his own voice.

Competing narrative of fear … intolerance. Anti-Democratic trends.

And then he brings God into it.

In case you missed it, Obama still sucks.

By Obama’s own rational doesn’t God love unborn children as much as born children? Sorta reminds us of all the times he cried about guns killing children … apparently only deaths that he can exploit for his agenda matter to him.

Then again, we’d expect nothing less from the party of, “Do as we say, not as we do.”

