OMG would someone please find the world’s tiniest violin and play it for Donna Brazile?

Donna, this tweet is melodramatic preening that only reminds us how ridiculous the DNC was, is and always will be – way to go.

Hello mopey.

Daily revelations about Russian hacking. The drip-drip you hear is either accumulating evidence, or our Democracy going down the drain. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 26, 2017

Actually that drip-drip we hear is Hillary Clinton’s political career going down the drain and it’s taking Donna’s career with it.

And seriously, what a weak-ass metaphor.

Just on the metaphor front, wouldn't it be both, not one or the other? https://t.co/l9C4a4XUBA — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 26, 2017

Because something has to be dripping DOWN the drain, right? So technically the accumulating evidence would be dripping while sinking our Democracy (Republic) down the drain.

Then again, this is a Donna Brazile tweet we’re trying to make sense of …

@mkhammer When you are in knee deep, it's tough to keep your metaphors straight. — susan broderick (@susieb228) May 26, 2017

No amount of metaphors is going to make Hillary, president.

Thank God.

@mkhammer Our democracy went down the drain when the DNC colluded against Bernie sanders and when Donna B gave debate questions to HRC — Landa Simmons (@landahs) May 26, 2017

Oh yeah, that nugget. Funny how Donna likes to talk about Russia but never brings up how she and the DNC cheated Bernie. Oh hypocrisy, thy name is Democrats.

@mkhammer @donnabrazille has forfeited her credibility, as well as her right to accuse others of wrong-doing or unethical acts. What a disgrace she is — PZieger (@ZSlantXPost_88) May 26, 2017

Truth.

Related: