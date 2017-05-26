Greg Gianforte won in Montana even though he allegedly ‘body slammed’ a reporter. What’s most interesting (hilarious) about this win is not necessarily that it happened … but that even though it likely DID happen, Democrats still couldn’t win.

Sally Kohn appears to be troubled with this turn of events:

We’ll bet you Sally didn’t name ONE Republican she voted for because a Democrat screwed up.

Told ya’. She doubled down on the evil Republican and ignored Ben’s simple request, which in our book says he won.

And let’s be HONEST, Democrats screw up all of the time …

Yeah, this might be worse than body slamming someone.

Our favorite point of this whole election.

They push it because USUALLY it’s their candidate that does something stupid and they want their lemmings to vote QUICKLY before it happens.

Gotta love karma.

