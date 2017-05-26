Greg Gianforte won in Montana even though he allegedly ‘body slammed’ a reporter. What’s most interesting (hilarious) about this win is not necessarily that it happened … but that even though it likely DID happen, Democrats still couldn’t win.

At polling place in Bozeman, haven't found anyone yet who changed their mind bc of last night's events. #MTAL — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 25, 2017

Sally Kohn appears to be troubled with this turn of events:

Quick, @sallykohn, name the last time you supported a Republican because a Democrat did something bad https://t.co/tlJ02vNhOc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 26, 2017

We’ll bet you Sally didn’t name ONE Republican she voted for because a Democrat screwed up.

Quick, @benshapiro, name the last time a Democratic candidate body slammed a reporter. https://t.co/AoyX75r3tT — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 26, 2017

In case you missed it, Greg Gianforte won the GOP/WWE World Heavyweight Championship last night. #thenewnormalisNOTnormal — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 26, 2017

Told ya’. She doubled down on the evil Republican and ignored Ben’s simple request, which in our book says he won.

@benshapiro @sallykohn Well Ben let her think. This is probably a really hard one. 😜 — Pasquale🇺🇸 (@Depasquallers) May 26, 2017

And let’s be HONEST, Democrats screw up all of the time …

Yeah, this might be worse than body slamming someone.

@sallykohn Dems can't beat a guy who committed misdemeanor assault. Things are looking good for them! — DevilsAdvocate (@rgorman33) May 26, 2017

Our favorite point of this whole election.

@sallykohn Yes Sally…AMERICA…and you don't understand it because you live in a liberal bubble… — HarryGato (@harrygato) May 26, 2017

@sallykohn You Libs are the ones who push early voting. This is where it gets ya — JoeyJoeJoeJrShabadoo (@SideshowJon36) May 26, 2017

They push it because USUALLY it’s their candidate that does something stupid and they want their lemmings to vote QUICKLY before it happens.

Gotta love karma.

Related:

NOT the boss! After Dems lose in Montana it’s clear Alyssa Milano is the kiss of political DEATH https://t.co/HOHyIU7HmN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 26, 2017