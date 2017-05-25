Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatened the chief of U.S. Capitol Police for not releasing “her” equipment in the ongoing criminal IT crimes investigation of members of her staff.

And we know this happened because the dolt was captured on video doing it:

Wassermsn Schultz is on tape threatening a police chief for not relinquishing evidence in a criminal investigation https://t.co/kr78AZWZdK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2017

Like a good Democrat, she threatened his salary. And they wonder why they lost the election?

Heya Seth Rich loons, you want to push a real story about obstruction & media bias, here's your chance. https://t.co/vgaICrSski — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2017

From The Daily Caller:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatened the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police with “consequences” for holding equipment that she says belongs to her in order to build a criminal case against a Pakistani staffer suspected of massive cybersecurity breaches involving funneling sensitive congressional data offsite. The Florida lawmaker used her position on the committee that sets the police force’s budget to press its chief to relinquish the piece of evidence Thursday, in what could be considered using her authority to attempt to interfere with a criminal investigation.

This will surely work out well for Deb.

#WhatsOnDebbiesLaptop Wasserman Schultz Threatens Police Chief For Investigating Her IT Staff's Crimes https://t.co/zRA0EtsWaQ — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) May 25, 2017

Look at that FACE!

You know what doesn’t make you look innocent, Deb? Threatening the police chief in charge of your investigation … just sayin’.

