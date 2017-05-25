Oh Slate, you silly publication you.

You gotta wonder how many paint chips the person who wrote this headline ingested.

Really guys?

Betsy DeVos is all smiles as she endorses states’ rights to discriminate against children: https://t.co/ioB8YGxoQ0 pic.twitter.com/qFIH1N28XX — Slate (@Slate) May 25, 2017

She’s all smiles because she KNOWS education should be left to the states and not some giant, bureaucratic monster in Washington DC. And people who understand how government SHOULD work are all smiles too.

Power to the states!

But it is Slate and the mainstream media we’re talking about here.

Everything wrong with mainstream media in one headline: https://t.co/tzjF93iUGW — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) May 25, 2017

Exactly.

And they wonder why they’re not getting a ton of sympathy over getting body slammed?

@Slate Whoever wrote this crap headline should be body slammed — Daniel (@danielwesley0) May 25, 2017

We didn’t say it.

@Slate "DeVos defends freedom for children and parents from authoritarian leftists and teachers' unions" – fixed headline — ⟵First GOP President (@gopcog) May 25, 2017

There ya’ go!

Teachers unions are holding our children’s education HOSTAGE; it’s time to put that power back in the hands of the parents and the students. Time for kids to win.

But then who would we make fun of?

@Slate Another #fakenews headline to push a false narrative. Pathetic. — Brad Eickman (@bradeickman) May 25, 2017

That’s what they do best.

@Slate I don't know what's worse. Propaganda garbage like this or the mindless people who believe it — Brian Nusida 🇺🇸 (@NuseUSMC) May 25, 2017

Why can’t it be both?

Related:

Poor BABY! ‘Superhero’ Chris Cuomo whines that journos have to be SO BRAVE in these ‘tough times’ https://t.co/WkzlLgtaZy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 25, 2017