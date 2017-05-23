Sorry Democrats, that’s not how a ‘spending cut’ works.
In coming debate over Trump budget beware of claims of spending "cuts" that in fact are merely reductions in the rate of increase.
— Brit Hume (@brithume) May 23, 2017
Beware of claims AND prepare yourselves for endless bitching, moaning and complaining; that coupled with dramatic statements about millions of people starving, dying in the streets and puppies being kicked.
Democrats are dramatic little creatures when they don’t get their way.
@brithume Important point that so many don't know. Only in Washington is a reduction of a mandated annual increase called a spending cut.
— Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) May 23, 2017
An actual cut would go beyond just reducing the increase and actually HIT the still ridiculously YUGE budget.
Imagine the screeching if they did that?
@brithume The left still owns the language of politics. That’s got to change for any meaningful progress in fiscal responsibility.
— ClayTravisJewBeard (@ClayTravisJewBe) May 23, 2017
The Left owns the language of politics because they tell people what they want to hear:
‘It’s not YOUR fault you’re not making six figures a year, it’s white privilege.”
‘It’s not YOUR fault you’re stuck in a minimum wage job, it’s evil rich people holding you back.”
Think of them as the parent raising a spoiled brat with no discipline to speak of … that’s Democrats.
@brithume I like to call them Washington cuts.
— Abradax (@OmegaGatzby) May 23, 2017
Exactly.
