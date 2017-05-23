Sorry Democrats, that’s not how a ‘spending cut’ works.

In coming debate over Trump budget beware of claims of spending "cuts" that in fact are merely reductions in the rate of increase. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 23, 2017

Beware of claims AND prepare yourselves for endless bitching, moaning and complaining; that coupled with dramatic statements about millions of people starving, dying in the streets and puppies being kicked.

Democrats are dramatic little creatures when they don’t get their way.

@brithume Important point that so many don't know. Only in Washington is a reduction of a mandated annual increase called a spending cut. — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) May 23, 2017

An actual cut would go beyond just reducing the increase and actually HIT the still ridiculously YUGE budget.

Imagine the screeching if they did that?

@brithume The left still owns the language of politics. That’s got to change for any meaningful progress in fiscal responsibility. — ClayTravisJewBeard (@ClayTravisJewBe) May 23, 2017

The Left owns the language of politics because they tell people what they want to hear:

‘It’s not YOUR fault you’re not making six figures a year, it’s white privilege.”

‘It’s not YOUR fault you’re stuck in a minimum wage job, it’s evil rich people holding you back.”

Think of them as the parent raising a spoiled brat with no discipline to speak of … that’s Democrats.

@brithume I like to call them Washington cuts. — Abradax (@OmegaGatzby) May 23, 2017

Exactly.

Related: