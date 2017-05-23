Sorry Democrats, that’s not how a ‘spending cut’ works.

Beware of claims AND prepare yourselves for endless bitching, moaning and complaining; that coupled with dramatic statements about millions of people starving, dying in the streets and puppies being kicked.

Democrats are dramatic little creatures when they don’t get their way.

An actual cut would go beyond just reducing the increase and actually HIT the still ridiculously YUGE budget.

Imagine the screeching if they did that?

The Left owns the language of politics because they tell people what they want to hear:

‘It’s not YOUR fault you’re not making six figures a year, it’s white privilege.”

‘It’s not YOUR fault you’re stuck in a minimum wage job, it’s evil rich people holding you back.”

Think of them as the parent raising a spoiled brat with no discipline to speak of … that’s Democrats.

Exactly.

