It’s been a long time since we’ve seen uplifting news about America and Netanyahu. Sure, it was civil with Obama in office but it was never really as positive as it should have been considering Israel is our greatest ally in the Middle East.

So it was a breath of fresh air reading about Trump in Israel and Netanyahu’s comments:

"We appreciate the reassertion of American leadership in the Middle East" @netanyahu — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 22, 2017

Unless you’re a Leftist like Sally Kohn who can’t stand it that Trump has made Obama’s relationship with Netanyahu look even WORSE, if that’s even possible.

You know this is killing them.

Translation: I like having a fellow right wing extremist in the White House. https://t.co/HSYPoxGe1X — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 22, 2017

Uh oh, sounds like someone has a sad.

Funny I don't remember you saying this when Netanyahu praised Obama – or when the Iranians did. https://t.co/0D7ePQxo4i — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 22, 2017

And that’s gonna leave a mark.

@sallykohn Do you ever miss the one day you were relevant in some insignificant way?

That moment passed years ago. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) May 22, 2017

@sallykohn Do you consider yourself a left wing extremist? — Sawyer (@hipstersawyer) May 22, 2017

Yup, and she’s probably proud of it.

@sallykohn Humor me. Try to go through a whole week without smears and name calling. Just make substantive factual arguments. I bet you can't do it. — Penelope Dreadful (@PenelopeDredful) May 22, 2017

That wouldn’t be any fun now would it!

