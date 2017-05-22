Sounds like Chris Cuomo’s evidence that Trump colluded with Russia is that there is no proof of no evidence … or something.

Yeah, we don’t get it either.

Huh.

Is this like math where two negatives make a positive because we were told there would be NO math.

Oh, and speaking of no proof of no evidence:

This pissed Chris off.

Whoa whoa whoa whoa there, Chris. Simmah down now!

This tweet was simply pointing out how two negatives for a positive is a silly argument that could be used for anything.

Media and the Left (same thing?) never like it when the shoe is on the other foot; they often cry foul and complain about hate speech or other nonsense.

HEY that sounds legit.

No evidence of no proof of no evidence of no proof … good gravy, this could open up a space time continuum.

The humanity.

Chris Cuomo has the nerve to whine about spin and attack sites? PLEASE.

And really, gobbling spin? We all know ‘spin’ is Chris’ bread and butter.

