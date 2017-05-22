Sounds like Chris Cuomo’s evidence that Trump colluded with Russia is that there is no proof of no evidence … or something.

Hey @ChrisCuomo How do you prove that there’s no proof? Please explain to us how one proves two negatives. https://t.co/guFTn9o508 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) May 20, 2017

Is this like math where two negatives make a positive because we were told there would be NO math.

Oh, and speaking of no proof of no evidence:

@PoliticalShort @ChrisCuomo He can start by proving he's not a member of a mafia family:https://t.co/7Oia6iCYD1 — Mícheál Breathnach (@dkahanerules) May 20, 2017

@dkahanerules really think being of Italian descent means you are in the mafia? You that ignorant? — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 21, 2017

This tweet was simply pointing out how two negatives for a positive is a silly argument that could be used for anything.

@ChrisCuomo You're the one who brought up the "no proof, no evidence" of no relationship, not me. Shoe on other foot hurts, doesn't it? — Mícheál Breathnach (@dkahanerules) May 21, 2017

Media and the Left (same thing?) never like it when the shoe is on the other foot; they often cry foul and complain about hate speech or other nonsense.

@PoliticalShort @ChrisCuomo Ok guys, look…you start with Chaplinsky…then you move on to the Logan Act, see? Yeah, that's the ticket! — Doc Washburn (@DocWashburn) May 20, 2017

No evidence of no proof of no evidence of no proof … good gravy, this could open up a space time continuum.

Try watching instead of gobbling spin from an attack site. The point is if you dont know the evidence, speculating AT ALL is wrong. https://t.co/SqdxaspFR9 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 21, 2017

Chris Cuomo has the nerve to whine about spin and attack sites? PLEASE.

@ChrisCuomo Should I play you the multitude of clips where your guests and even yourself speculate on Trump / Russia collusion. — Donald Kartel (@ldiablo22) May 21, 2017

And really, gobbling spin? We all know ‘spin’ is Chris’ bread and butter.