Bob Beckel and Fox News have parted ways … again.

Only this time Beckel was “terminated” for making an “insensitive” comment to a black coworker.

Fox News fires Bob Beckel over "insensitive" comment to black coworker https://t.co/ET7i79xL6W pic.twitter.com/eXssh3tF74 — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2017

From a Fox News statement:

“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee.”

But we thought it was Trump and the evil Republicans who made insensitive, nay, racist comments?

Psh.

Democrat Bob Beckel was fired from Fox News for making a "racially insensitive remark" to black employee. Why are leftists always so racist? — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) May 19, 2017

We’ve been asking that question for decades.

Related: