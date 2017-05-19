Bob Beckel and Fox News have parted ways … again.
Only this time Beckel was “terminated” for making an “insensitive” comment to a black coworker.
Fox News fires Bob Beckel over "insensitive" comment to black coworker https://t.co/ET7i79xL6W pic.twitter.com/eXssh3tF74
— The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2017
From a Fox News statement:
“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee.”
But we thought it was Trump and the evil Republicans who made insensitive, nay, racist comments?
Psh.
Democrat Bob Beckel was fired from Fox News for making a "racially insensitive remark" to black employee. Why are leftists always so racist?
— Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) May 19, 2017
We’ve been asking that question for decades.
Related:
WHOA: Al Sharpton’s ‘HOT TAKE’ on Roger Ailes’ death shocked everyone, especially the Left https://t.co/a2DAXGEPY0
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2017