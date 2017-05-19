Bob Beckel and Fox News have parted ways … again.

Only this time Beckel was “terminated” for making an “insensitive” comment to a black coworker.

From a Fox News statement:

“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee.”

But we thought it was Trump and the evil Republicans who made insensitive, nay, racist comments?

