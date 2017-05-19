Ok, when Chelsea Handler is funny she’s FUNNY … and this right here, this is HILARIOUS.

Oh our sides.

Spending a couple days in DC spending time w/people who actually care about the general safety of our country. @alfranken #giantinthesenate pic.twitter.com/FAYlSGV1kP — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 19, 2017

Too bad the angry comedian didn’t mean for this tweet to be funny.

Granted, right before this she sent out an ugly joke about Roger Ailes that we chose NOT to cover (because let’s face it, we covered it A LOT yesterday) we’re pretty sure she meant this one to be powerful or inspiring.

And hey, we were inspired to laugh and mock her for it so maybe a win?

Heh.

@chelseahandler @alfranken The two least funny comedians in history! — Kevin Kapfer (@KevinKapfer) May 19, 2017

But we can all laugh at their politics, right?

@chelseahandler @alfranken Two semi celebrities who think they know politics. Both get low ratings. — Matthew Sullivan (@Sullivano1530) May 19, 2017

@chelseahandler @alfranken You've been a YUGE disappointment Al, spend time with the absolute best @SenSanders forget the rest, Chelsea. — MoMoreCorpWhoreDems (@NO2USPLUTOCRACY) May 19, 2017

Yikes, from your own side even, Al … that’s gotta sting a little.

Funniest thing she’s written in a long time.

Related: