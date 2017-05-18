Since when does Susan Rice give a damn about American values?

This is outrageous. The US President sitting down with a genocidaire!!! Have we totally lost our values? Crazy even by today's standards. https://t.co/EvIRp7QaMO — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) May 17, 2017

You know what’s really outrageous, Susan? Leaving four Americans to die and then blaming a video for it … THAT’S outrageous.

"Have we totally lost our values?"

What, like telling the truth about why Americans died? https://t.co/M1VC1UJTc3 — Me-Mo (@molratty) May 18, 2017

But that was different because Democrats or something.

Heh. We didn’t say it.

*cough cough* palettes of cash *cough cough*

But but but TRUUUUUUMP!

@AmbassadorRice Crazier than sending a plane load full of cash to the largest state sponsor of terrorism? — Candice (@Candice_AZ) May 18, 2017

There is just something really wrong with Susan Rice pretending she cares about values, let alone American values.

@AmbassadorRice Would you PLEASE stop yammering about Obama and let him enjoy his retirement already? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) May 18, 2017

Ha!

@AmbassadorRice It's OUTRAGEOUS you have the balls to tweet anything. You're disgusting. — Dawn (@JustDawnlefties) May 18, 2017

Word.

