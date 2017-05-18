Since when does Susan Rice give a damn about American values?
This is outrageous. The US President sitting down with a genocidaire!!! Have we totally lost our values? Crazy even by today's standards. https://t.co/EvIRp7QaMO
— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) May 17, 2017
You know what’s really outrageous, Susan? Leaving four Americans to die and then blaming a video for it … THAT’S outrageous.
"Have we totally lost our values?"
What, like telling the truth about why Americans died? https://t.co/M1VC1UJTc3
— Me-Mo (@molratty) May 18, 2017
But that was different because Democrats or something.
@AmbassadorRice Too easy. pic.twitter.com/5bxHY3SrTT
— JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2017
Heh. We didn’t say it.
@MerryRey @AmbassadorRice @DavidCornDC Like Obama with Cuba and Iran?
— Daniel Watts (@BamaDan78) May 18, 2017
*cough cough* palettes of cash *cough cough*
@AmbassadorRice $150 billion to world #1 state sponsor of terror. #Iran
Left #Syria to gas at will.
Sold out #Ukraine
Turned #Lybia to hell.
SHADDUP!
— Geoff Caldwell (@geoffcaldwell) May 18, 2017
But but but TRUUUUUUMP!
@AmbassadorRice Crazier than sending a plane load full of cash to the largest state sponsor of terrorism?
— Candice (@Candice_AZ) May 18, 2017
There is just something really wrong with Susan Rice pretending she cares about values, let alone American values.
@AmbassadorRice Would you PLEASE stop yammering about Obama and let him enjoy his retirement already?
— Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) May 18, 2017
Ha!
@AmbassadorRice *cough, cough….Castro! *cough, cough*
— JOETUS (@Jpmaxx21) May 18, 2017
@AmbassadorRice It's OUTRAGEOUS you have the balls to tweet anything. You're disgusting.
— Dawn (@JustDawnlefties) May 18, 2017
Word.
@AmbassadorRice Yes, Susan you are outrageous!
— Jackie (@jackies_circus) May 17, 2017
