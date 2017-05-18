Al Sharpton tweeted this … THE Al Sharpton. Really?

If Al Sharpton manages to somehow act restrained here, maybe think twice about where your own hot take is pic.twitter.com/4GM387LHzy — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2017

First we looked to make sure there was a blue check … and yup, there was.

Then we went to his timeline and pulled the actual tweets; not that we don’t trust Stephen, we just wanted to have them for posterity. Plus we figured the Left had a meltdown over them and we wanted to make fun of them.

I've known Roger Ailes for over 30 years. We've fought, debated and exchanged war stories. He had real passion and a master strategist for — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 18, 2017

what he believed. We didn't agree on much and I protested him many times. However his impact on US Culture is undeniable. He is a study ! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 18, 2017

Whoa. So if Al Sharpton can manage to say some respectful words after Roger’s death you’d think other Lefties would find a way to at least SHUT UP if they can’t say something nice.

Of course this is the Left we’re talking about …

@TheRevAl Passion to hurt people is nothing to celebrate or admire. — Only4RM (@Only4RM) May 18, 2017

@TheRevAl He had real passion and a master strategist for instilling and stroking the kind of dumb think that prepared the stage for Trump, AltRight. — Rainy Tuesday (@RainDustStorm) May 18, 2017

These people.

@TheRevAl Did you forget the part about how he used his network to divide Americans, foment fear and malign people of color & immigrants? — Luxe Chronicles (@LuxeChronicles) May 18, 2017

Because it wasn’t the Left’s idiot ideas and hateful propaganda that did that … no no no, it was all Roger’s fault.

@TheRevAl If you have to be this strategic in your wording… the person may not deserve a death tribute from you. — RustinBrother (@HarrisonGuy) May 18, 2017

They seriously have no shame. None.

Shockingly enough, Al Sharpton does. Heck, we wouldn’t be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the floor …

