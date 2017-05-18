Guess it’s only sexist when someone on the Right says things like this …

skirts at Fox News today will be lowered to half-mast — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) May 18, 2017

Yeah, we’ve covered the Left saying some pretty horrible things today about the passing of Roger Ailes and honesty this editor was pretty determined NOT to write another one BUT … seeing a woman make such a SEXIST statement about the women at Fox News was just too much.

Why would a woman shame other women in order to shame Ailes?

Oh that’s right, because she’s an ass.

@petridishes I hope you tweet this when Bill Clinton dies. — Christie (@RepRepublic) May 18, 2017

Nah, when Bill Clinton passes away she’ll probably cry and find a way to talk about how he was a great dad and husband. Democrats love to ignore a sexist when he or she shares their political ideals.

@RepRepublic @petridishes I wonder what she said when Ted Kennedy passed. — Doc Washburn (@DocWashburn) May 18, 2017

Probably not this.

@petridishes Vile is the new compassionate 🙄 — AJ 🍑 (@AJ_FranklinGirl) May 18, 2017

It’s all they know.

Sadly plenty of people in the MSM and the Left are cheering this tweet, because ya’ know, someone dying they disagree with politically is HILARIOUS. And why not drag women they disagree with through the sexist mud while they’re at it.

