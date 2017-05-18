If any of these people can spell the word Constitution, let alone have read it, we’ll eat our hat.

And crisis, really?

Hello drama queens.

From The Smoke Room:

Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin and tons of other anti-Trump celebrities signed a letter Wednesday pleading for a special prosecutor and an independent commission to investigate allegations of President Donald Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia. (Full article)

Where were these concerned elites when the Obama admin was targeting Conservative groups with the IRS? Where were these ‘pleadings’ when four men were murdered in Benghazi and an innocent producer arrested?

We’d be more likely to buy their ‘concerns’ if they were equally concerned when the president is a Democrat as they are when he’s a Republican.

The idea of their reading the Constitution is hilarious, true dat.

Great idea! We’ll call it a Hollywood crisis … heh.

