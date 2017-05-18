If any of these people can spell the word Constitution, let alone have read it, we’ll eat our hat.

And crisis, really?

Hello drama queens.

Celebrities Send ‘Constitutional Crisis’ Letter To Congress About Trump https://t.co/NGqL9xUqok pic.twitter.com/Awy5mzK1ZQ — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2017

From The Smoke Room:

Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin and tons of other anti-Trump celebrities signed a letter Wednesday pleading for a special prosecutor and an independent commission to investigate allegations of President Donald Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia. (Full article)

Where were these concerned elites when the Obama admin was targeting Conservative groups with the IRS? Where were these ‘pleadings’ when four men were murdered in Benghazi and an innocent producer arrested?

We’d be more likely to buy their ‘concerns’ if they were equally concerned when the president is a Democrat as they are when he’s a Republican.

@DailyCaller @KaeDalious can we send a letter to the Screen Actors Guild complaining Hollywood is a toilet and needs to be flushed — nana (@Flapjack63Sw) May 18, 2017

@DailyCaller Thanks for the laugh! — Cat Sher (@catmchale) May 18, 2017

The idea of their reading the Constitution is hilarious, true dat.

@DailyCaller Need to send a movie crisis letter to Hollywood. Their movies have suuuucked lately — Just A. Thought (@isthatasquirrel) May 18, 2017

Great idea! We’ll call it a Hollywood crisis … heh.