Wonder what Mary Jo Kopechne would think about the way the Left is behaving over Roger Ailes’ death? Gosh, we’d ask her but …

I notice that many of the same people who mourned Ted Kennedy are celebrating the death of Roger Ailes. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 18, 2017

We noticed that too.

Interesting how that works, right?

@SphallSteve1245 @benshapiro This is what's referred to as "pointing out the hypocrisy". — Velvet Sugar (@TMIWITW) May 18, 2017

This is also what’s referred to as the party of “Do as we say, not as we do.”

@benshapiro I think "celebrating" might be a little overstatement for most. Unbothered by? Unfazed? Not sad? Okay. — James L. Greenlee (@GreenleeGazette) May 18, 2017

Umm … maybe James should take a look at the Roger Ailes trend and then get back to us.

@GreenleeGazette @benshapiro Yes, batshit insane reactionary leftists will be putting out childish, unhinged, hateful tweets all day. — TANSTAAFL (@TANSTAAFL24) May 18, 2017

Yup. At least all day today, it may even go into tomorrow depending on if they ate their gluten-free Wheaties.

@benshapiro Some sexual assault is acceptable. I mean, duh. — Velvet Sugar (@TMIWITW) May 18, 2017

Duh.

@benshapiro Kennedy spent years after his transgression doing a lot of good. Dishonest and destructive #Ailes was a constant transgression! Silly. — Rob Forman (@RobertForman200) May 18, 2017

Oh FFS, really?!?

@benshapiro And they'll mourn Bill Clinton. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 18, 2017

And in death they’ll treat him like he was some great ICON … so damn predictable.

@benshapiro Mary Jo Kopechne was unavailable for comment. — Una Blogger (@unablogger) May 18, 2017

Hey, that was OUR joke.

@benshapiro The "Left" celebrates the deaths of those who disagree with them, and babies prior to birth. The "Left" is a culture of death, simply put. — Kirk Reeves, R.T. (@radiographicman) May 18, 2017

Mic effing drop.

Related: