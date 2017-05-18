Wonder what Mary Jo Kopechne would think about the way the Left is behaving over Roger Ailes’ death? Gosh, we’d ask her but …
I notice that many of the same people who mourned Ted Kennedy are celebrating the death of Roger Ailes.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 18, 2017
We noticed that too.
Interesting how that works, right?
@SphallSteve1245 @benshapiro This is what's referred to as "pointing out the hypocrisy".
— Velvet Sugar (@TMIWITW) May 18, 2017
This is also what’s referred to as the party of “Do as we say, not as we do.”
@benshapiro I think "celebrating" might be a little overstatement for most. Unbothered by? Unfazed? Not sad? Okay.
— James L. Greenlee (@GreenleeGazette) May 18, 2017
Umm … maybe James should take a look at the Roger Ailes trend and then get back to us.
@GreenleeGazette @benshapiro Yes, batshit insane reactionary leftists will be putting out childish, unhinged, hateful tweets all day.
— TANSTAAFL (@TANSTAAFL24) May 18, 2017
Yup. At least all day today, it may even go into tomorrow depending on if they ate their gluten-free Wheaties.
@benshapiro Some sexual assault is acceptable. I mean, duh.
— Velvet Sugar (@TMIWITW) May 18, 2017
Duh.
@benshapiro Kennedy spent years after his transgression doing a lot of good. Dishonest and destructive #Ailes was a constant transgression! Silly.
— Rob Forman (@RobertForman200) May 18, 2017
Oh FFS, really?!?
@benshapiro And they'll mourn Bill Clinton.
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 18, 2017
And in death they’ll treat him like he was some great ICON … so damn predictable.
@benshapiro Mary Jo Kopechne was unavailable for comment.
— Una Blogger (@unablogger) May 18, 2017
Hey, that was OUR joke.
@benshapiro The "Left" celebrates the deaths of those who disagree with them, and babies prior to birth. The "Left" is a culture of death, simply put.
— Kirk Reeves, R.T. (@radiographicman) May 18, 2017
Mic effing drop.
Related:
‘Impotent girly rage’: Charles Clymer and other Lefties send VILE tweets after Roger Ailes’ death https://t.co/Kah2DwcmHh
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2017