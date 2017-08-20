The White House has announced that President Trump will address the nation tomorrow night concerning a “path forward” for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.
BREAKING…,, pic.twitter.com/CQ1fOP5Vy3
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 20, 2017
Fox’s Howard Kurtz points out that this is Trump’s first major prime time, foreign policy address as president.
WH confirms that President Trump will address country on Afghanistan plans tomw night from Ft Myer, VA. First such televised speech as POTUS
— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) August 20, 2017
recent stories
International events