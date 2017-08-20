Attorney and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz is concerned that the special council investigation into election interference and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia poses a danger to democracy.

Dershowitz: Special counsel's Trump-Russia investigation is a threat to democracy https://t.co/JLaWViDZAu pic.twitter.com/IQIyFHoEpf — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2017

Here is his rationale:

“The idea of trying to create crimes just because we disagree with [Trump] politically, and target him, really endangers democracy. [It] reminds me of what the head of the KGB said to Stalin: ‘Show me the man, and I will find you the crime,'” Dershowitz told John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 790 in an interview that aired on Sunday.

“[This is] where things happen in darkness and secrecy. The American public doesn’t learn about it,” he said, accusing the investigators of not sharing information with the public. “This exactly the wrong way to approach the problem of Russia’s attempt to influence American election. We do not know what is going on. We get leaks, but the leaks are selective leaks.”

Of course, the Left immediately started ripping Dershowitz to shreds.

Looks like @AlanDersh is all-in for Trump, going after Mueller, who is protecting the integrity of our elections. https://t.co/4d1ZBimxtD — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 20, 2017

Now this is just silly. https://t.co/P2yJM6UHzp — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 20, 2017

That comment is a threat to Democracy. Reminder: Dershowitz has spent time at Mar-A-Lago https://t.co/W4H4AFK43M — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 20, 2017

Remember when @AlanDersh was going to hell for ONLY defending OJ Simpson? Congrats! You've made it worse, Asshole! https://t.co/oBS0xDMGjQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2017

It's sad, watching the decline of a legal giant. No one should be publishing or discussing *anything* Alan says on the Trump-Russia probe. https://t.co/Y4Elu1pbqI — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 20, 2017

Just a reminder that Dershowitz is a self-proclaimed liberal who voted for Hillary Clinton.