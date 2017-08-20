Attorney and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz is concerned that the special council investigation into election interference and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia poses a danger to democracy.

Here is his rationale:

“The idea of trying to create crimes just because we disagree with [Trump] politically, and target him, really endangers democracy. [It] reminds me of what the head of the KGB said to Stalin: ‘Show me the man, and I will find you the crime,'” Dershowitz told John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 790 in an interview that aired on Sunday.

“[This is] where things happen in darkness and secrecy. The American public doesn’t learn about it,” he said, accusing the investigators of not sharing information with the public. “This exactly the wrong way to approach the problem of Russia’s attempt to influence American election. We do not know what is going on. We get leaks, but the leaks are selective leaks.”

Of course, the Left immediately started ripping Dershowitz to shreds.

Just a reminder that Dershowitz is a self-proclaimed liberal who voted for Hillary Clinton.

