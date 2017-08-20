If you have California Sen. Kamala Harris picked in your Democrat 2020 sweepstakes, you will be interested in what former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa had to say on MSNBC. He expects the first-term senator to be “knocking on doors” in the state of Iowa.

Have the Democrats seriously not learned anything? Harris assumed office in the U.S. Senate only seven months ago.

Earlier in August, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the senior senator from California, had some pretty strong comments about the potential of Harris running.

“She just got here,” Feinstein said. “What she should do is concentrate on being a good, and possibly a great, United States senator. The rest will either happen or not happen.”

