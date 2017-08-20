If you have California Sen. Kamala Harris picked in your Democrat 2020 sweepstakes, you will be interested in what former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa had to say on MSNBC. He expects the first-term senator to be “knocking on doors” in the state of Iowa.

Villaraigosa: Kamala Harris Will Be ‘Knocking on Doors in Iowa’ https://t.co/v4kBhefKSQ — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 20, 2017

Have the Democrats seriously not learned anything? Harris assumed office in the U.S. Senate only seven months ago.

She is going to lose so badly to Trump and we are going to get four more years of this https://t.co/zRPOA27QkA — Michael Melli (@MichaelMelli) August 20, 2017

They’re gonna screw it up again. https://t.co/t3QE39WuJ7 — Spatula City (@mrkbrendanawicz) August 20, 2017

Somebody's got to lose in 2020. https://t.co/xBOdqR2Zed — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) August 20, 2017

Hiding in plain sight is the Democratic hope for losing the election in 2020. https://t.co/HFa7pD5akO — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) August 20, 2017

I try (sometimes with success) to take the long view of things and not overreact to any moment but https://t.co/yDILOh2pYG — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 20, 2017

Earlier in August, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the senior senator from California, had some pretty strong comments about the potential of Harris running.