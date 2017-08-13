Maxine Waters went on a Twitter diatribe about President Trump’s response to the events in Charlottesville, Va. Predictably, she could not offer criticism of the president’s methods without taking her rhetoric to a hyperbolic extreme.

Trump defined himself during campaign. He encouraged violence against protesters at rallies. We should not be surprised. #Charlottesviille — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 13, 2017

Don't forget, Trump offered to pay legal fees for those who attacked protesters at his rallies. Will he be making that same offer now? — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 13, 2017

Trump claimed he didn't know D. Duke, but Duke said white supremacist rally was done to fulfill Trump's promises. Do you know him now,Trump? — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 13, 2017

Trump has made it clear – w/ Bannon & Gorka in the WH, & the Klan in the streets, it is now the White Supremacists' House. #Charlottesviille — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 13, 2017

Does she ever listen to herself?

Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists & terrorists who showed up in Charlottesville. Is he sending a signal? Everyone must be careful. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 13, 2017

No, Trump. Not on many sides, your side. #Charlottesville — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 13, 2017

It’s amazing that no one has let Waters in on the fact that each time she delves into hysteria over Trump, she takes the spotlight off of him and focuses it on the stupidity of her own comments.