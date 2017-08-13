Maxine Waters went on a Twitter diatribe about President Trump’s response to the events in Charlottesville, Va. Predictably, she could not offer criticism of the president’s methods without taking her rhetoric to a hyperbolic extreme.

Trending

Does she ever listen to herself?

It’s amazing that no one has let Waters in on the fact that each time she delves into hysteria over Trump, she takes the spotlight off of him and focuses it on the stupidity of her own comments.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #CharlottesvilleDonald TrumpMaxine Waters