Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come out against the Syrian ceasefire that was created during a recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu is concerned that the deal helps Iran.

BREAKING: Netanyahu: Israel rejects the ceasefire deal in southern Syria that was reached between US & Russia because it empowers Iran — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 16, 2017

This is the first time Israel will have been at odds with the Trump administration over a major issue.

This is a first confrontation with Trump's WH. https://t.co/6kymJTaM4W — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@NadavEyalDesk) July 16, 2017

Jerusalem warned the U.S. before it struck this deal that it was not to Israel’s liking. https://t.co/geVAN9HB12 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 16, 2017

The pushback from Israel comes as reports indicate the White House has hinted that it will certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal created by President Obama. Monday is the deadline for certification.

.@POTUS expected to certify Iran's compliance on nuclear deal https://t.co/RHDAlUQ17x — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2017

It looks as if the Israeli government may be trying to get the administration’s attention.