Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come out against the Syrian ceasefire that was created during a recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu is concerned that the deal helps Iran.

This is the first time Israel will have been at odds with the Trump administration over a major issue.

The pushback from Israel comes as reports indicate the White House has hinted that it will certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal created by President Obama. Monday is the deadline for certification.

It looks as if the Israeli government may be trying to get the administration’s attention.

Tags: Benjamin NetanyahuceasefireDonald TrumpIranIran dealIsraelSyria