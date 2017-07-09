During a joint appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” DNC chair Tom Perez and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel discussed the disaster that is Obamacare and the current piece of healthcare legislation that is being debated in the Senate.

Exclusive Joint Party Chair Interview with @GOPChairwoman & @TomPerez: Healthcare and Base Politicshttps://t.co/qclCKpTmO5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 9, 2017

As per usual, Perez took the dialogue to an absurd level, claiming that “people will die” as a result of repealing Obamacare.

His exact quote:

“People will die if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Don’t take my word for it. These are the assessments of people who have looked at the bill.”

The assessments of “people who have looked at the bill.” That is pretty loose sourcing to be making such a a bold claim. Here’s an idea, Tom: Stop talking!