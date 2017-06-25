In case you haven’t heard, the Democrats are in a world of hurt and have no message nor party identity. There is a struggle for control of the party. House minority leader Nancy Pelosi has been criticized by several of her colleagues. One of those is Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).

Dem Pelosi critic: Our party has a "damaged leader" https://t.co/7XIVxvu0vu pic.twitter.com/WXOYnvdUsU — The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2017

It sounds as if the excuse making has already begun for 2018. When appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ryan called Pelosi a “damaged leader” and questioned her ability to guide their party into the midterms. Via The Hill:

“We have to go into 2018 with a leader who has been damaged, and the caucus at the end of the day has to make this decision.”

“She has helped me throughout my career… but we have to go into 2018 with a leader who has been damaged,” @RepTimRyan on Pelosi #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 25, 2017

This was not music to the ears of former Obama advisor turned television commentator David Axelrod.

This seems extraordinarily self-serving. https://t.co/LVHdHx9det — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 25, 2017

Remember this time last year when just about every pundit said the Republican Party was going to collapse due to the internal struggle?