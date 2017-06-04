Former Obama administration officials never want to miss an opportunity to take a dig at the Trump administration, no matter how ridiculously-analogized the criticism may be. Today’s case is John Kerry, who was a bit overzealous when attempting to make a comparison Sunday morning on “Meet the Press.”

We have a former U.S. Secretary of State likening the current president to a convicted robber and kidnapper.

One would think Democrats would have learned to be more careful in the aftermath of Kathy Griffin’s outrageous behavior.

Funny, we don’t seem to remember Condoleezza Rice appearing on television in 2009 taking shots at Barack Obama.

