If these people were reversed, it would be national news. But since it’s a white anti-Trump protester arrested for sucker punching a black Trump supporter, it’s just a local news story:
10pm: Laguna PD arrests Richard Losey for alleged sucker punch of Trump supporter Sunday. Charged w/ battery + terroristic threats @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/du7ZwGgxXh
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 24, 2017
According to a report by Fox 11, Losey admitted to the crime:
And later joked about getting arrested:
Will police investigate it as a hate crime?
In interview w/ me, R.C. Maxwell says he believes he was targeted for being black conservative. Called "sellout", "Uncle Tom". @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/l890Z85xMw
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 24, 2017
Video of the punch here:
