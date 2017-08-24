If these people were reversed, it would be national news. But since it’s a white anti-Trump protester arrested for sucker punching a black Trump supporter, it’s just a local news story:

According to a report by Fox 11, Losey admitted to the crime:

Trending

And later joked about getting arrested:

Will police investigate it as a hate crime?

Video of the punch here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaTrump