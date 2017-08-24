If these people were reversed, it would be national news. But since it’s a white anti-Trump protester arrested for sucker punching a black Trump supporter, it’s just a local news story:

10pm: Laguna PD arrests Richard Losey for alleged sucker punch of Trump supporter Sunday. Charged w/ battery + terroristic threats @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/du7ZwGgxXh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 24, 2017

According to a report by Fox 11, Losey admitted to the crime:

And later joked about getting arrested:

Will police investigate it as a hate crime?

In interview w/ me, R.C. Maxwell says he believes he was targeted for being black conservative. Called "sellout", "Uncle Tom". @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/l890Z85xMw — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 24, 2017

Video of the punch here:

