Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean is in the news today after he said that anyone who votes for a Republican in the upcoming midterm elections is a “racist”:

Well, this would be the same Howard Dean who said during the 2004 election that he wanted to be the candidate for “guys with Confederate flags on their pickup trucks”:

Dean was BLASTED for the comment during a CNN forum for all the candidates, but he refused to apologize or back down. Here’s Al Sharpton’s face during the exchange:

Dean did apologize the next day after he realized how damaging his statement was to his candidacy:

NEW YORK (CNN) — Democratic presidential hopeful Howard Dean, under fire for saying he wanted to be a candidate for “guys with Confederate flags on their pickup trucks,” issued an apology for his remark Thursday. Dean said he used poor judgment in what was a sincere attempt to signal his effort to bring conservative but poor white voters into the Democratic Party fold. “I think I made a mistake,” Dean told CNN’s Bill Hemmer on “American Morning.” Dean also said he is confident his remark won’t sink his campaign ship.

Status of ship? SUNK.

