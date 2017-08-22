An inconvenient truth regarding Confederate monuments in Baltimore: Nancy Pelosi’s father, the former mayor of Baltimore, was for them before she was against them:

Lee & Stonewall Jackson praised at dedication of their statues in Baltimore at '48 dedication by Mayor Tom D'Alessandro, Nancy Pelosi's Dad — John Gizzi (@johngizzi) August 22, 2017

Dedicating statues of Lee & Stonewall Jackson, Baltimore Mayor D'Alessandro ( Pelosi's Dad) praised their defense of "sacred institutions" — John Gizzi (@johngizzi) August 22, 2017

In way, Nancy owes her political fortunes to her father, who used the Confederate monuments for his own political purposes. Will she at least admit this as she calls for their removal around the country?

.@SpeakerRyan, it is time to immediately remove Confederate statues from the halls of Congress. https://t.co/twJ4MFOfgB pic.twitter.com/7Yx6p4JgCK — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 17, 2017

And let’s not forget that Pelosi, when she was Speaker of the House, didn’t do anything about the Confederate monument in the U.S. Capitol:

If Confederate Statues Are 'Reprehensible', Why Didn't Nancy Pelosi Remove Them When She Had the Power as Speaker? https://t.co/NgG3aUo0gn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2017

We know why:

Leftists say they want statues in a museum. Capitol is a museum. Truth is people like Pelosi want to erase history damning to their party. https://t.co/rulZl3t8EZ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 17, 2017

***

Related: