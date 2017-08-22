An inconvenient truth regarding Confederate monuments in Baltimore: Nancy Pelosi’s father, the former mayor of Baltimore, was for them before she was against them:

In way, Nancy owes her political fortunes to her father, who used the Confederate monuments for his own political purposes. Will she at least admit this as she calls for their removal around the country?

Trending

And let’s not forget that Pelosi, when she was Speaker of the House, didn’t do anything about the Confederate monument in the U.S. Capitol:

We know why:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: confederate monumentsNancy Pelosi