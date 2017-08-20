As we wait for President Trump to announce his strategy for the war in Afghanistan on Monday, here are 18 of his tweets from over the years on what he thought at the time was the best way forward.

December 21, 2015:

A suicide bomber has just killed U.S. troops in Afghanistan. When will our leaders get tough and smart. We are being led to slaughter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2015

December 1, 2014:

Now Obama is keeping our soldiers in Afghanistan for at least another year. He is losing two wars simultaneously. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2014

June 23, 2014:

I wonder if when Secy. Kerry goes to Iraq and Afghanistan he pushes hard for them to look at GLOBAL WARMING and study the carbon footprint? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2014

June 10, 2014:

Five U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan by so-called friendly fire. What are we doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2014

May 27, 2014:

The Amateur. On his trip to Afghanistan, our commander-in-chief disclosed the CIA Chief’s name. Unsafe disaster! http://t.co/1mT4JGUghR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2014

November 21, 2013:

We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let's get out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2013

November 21, 2013:

Do not allow our very stupid leaders to sign a deal that keeps us in Afghanistan through 2024-with all costs by U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2013

November 20, 2013:

Afghanistan leaders want the U.S. to keep 20, 000 troops there for many more years, fully paid for by the U.S., but first they want apology. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2013

April 17, 2013:

Our gov't is so pathetic that some of the billions being wasted in Afghanistan are ending up with terrorists http://t.co/bso3k1pR7l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2013

January 14, 2013:

I agree with Pres. Obama on Afghanistan. We should have a speedy withdrawal. Why should we keep wasting our money — rebuild the U.S.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2013

January 11, 2013:

Let’s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2013

January 3, 2013:

So Obama and Congress can waste billions in Iraq & Afghanistan building roads & schools but can’t get money to the NJ & NY Sandy victims? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2013

August 21, 2012:

Why are we continuing to train these Afghanis who then shoot our soldiers in the back? Afghanistan is a complete waste. Time to come home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2012

May 7, 2012:

No wonder Afghanistan is a mess! @BarackObama is releasing high level insurgents in exchange for pledges of peace. http://t.co/clTDHlZ8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2012

March 12, 2012:

Afghanistan is a total disaster. We don't know what we are doing. They are, in addition to everything else, robbing us blind. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2012

February 29, 2012:

China is getting minerals from Afghanistan http://t.co/uNxQYQWi We are getting our troops killed by the Afghani govt't. Time to get out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2012

October 7, 2011:

When will we stop wasting our money on rebuilding Afghanistan? We must rebuild our country first. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2011

August 17, 2011:

Ron Paul is right when he says we are wasting lives and money in Iraq and Afghanistan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2011

