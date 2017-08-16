Shot:
Charlottesville violence was fueled by one side: white supremacists spreading racism, intolerance & intimidation. Those are the facts.
— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 15, 2017
Chaser:
What about the intolerance and intimidation coming from Antifa thugs like your son? Those are facts too https://t.co/Scks2UHNLj
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 16, 2017
HAHAHA.
Fact check? True:
Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine's son arrested after allegedly disrupting a pro-Donald Trump rally
>https://t.co/y8s1IV40j9 pic.twitter.com/cj7ofYXJC1
— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) March 9, 2017
More from CNN back in May when the 24-year-old was arrested at a Trump rally in Minnesota:
Kaine was among counterprotesters inside the state Capitol’s rotunda shortly after the “March 4 Trump” rally.
“Some of the counter-demonstrators, equipped with face and head coverings and goggles, broke away and attempted to enter the rally from the second floor staircase by pushing and shoving,” a news release from Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. “During the disturbance, they employed smoke bombs, mace and fireworks, thereby creating a chaotic and dangerous situation.”
The group fled and were apprehended by police officers a few blocks away, officials said at the time.
A probable cause document says Kaine, who lives in Minneapolis, ran from a police officer, who caught him and knocked him down. It took several officers to detain Kaine after he scuffled with officers, the document says.
Still want to stick with “one side”?
***