Shot:

Charlottesville violence was fueled by one side: white supremacists spreading racism, intolerance & intimidation. Those are the facts.

Chaser:

What about the intolerance and intimidation coming from Antifa thugs like your son? Those are facts too https://t.co/Scks2UHNLj

HAHAHA.

Fact check? True:

More from CNN back in May when the 24-year-old was arrested at a Trump rally in Minnesota:

Kaine was among counterprotesters inside the state Capitol’s rotunda shortly after the “March 4 Trump” rally.

“Some of the counter-demonstrators, equipped with face and head coverings and goggles, broke away and attempted to enter the rally from the second floor staircase by pushing and shoving,” a news release from Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. “During the disturbance, they employed smoke bombs, mace and fireworks, thereby creating a chaotic and dangerous situation.”

The group fled and were apprehended by police officers a few blocks away, officials said at the time.

A probable cause document says Kaine, who lives in Minneapolis, ran from a police officer, who caught him and knocked him down. It took several officers to detain Kaine after he scuffled with officers, the document says.