Shot:

Chaser:

HAHAHA.

Fact check? True:

More from CNN back in May when the 24-year-old was arrested at a Trump rally in Minnesota:

Kaine was among counterprotesters inside the state Capitol’s rotunda shortly after the “March 4 Trump” rally.

“Some of the counter-demonstrators, equipped with face and head coverings and goggles, broke away and attempted to enter the rally from the second floor staircase by pushing and shoving,” a news release from Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. “During the disturbance, they employed smoke bombs, mace and fireworks, thereby creating a chaotic and dangerous situation.”

The group fled and were apprehended by police officers a few blocks away, officials said at the time.

A probable cause document says Kaine, who lives in Minneapolis, ran from a police officer, who caught him and knocked him down. It took several officers to detain Kaine after he scuffled with officers, the document says.

Still want to stick with “one side”?

***

