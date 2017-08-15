You’re going to hear a lot this week about President Trump’s sagging approval numbers. Such as…

3 new polls out show Trump's approval rating trending in the 30s rather than the low 40s. WATCH: https://t.co/b17HpQUreP — Hardball (@hardball) August 13, 2017

…and…

Trump hit 61% disapproval today in Gallup. No President in history has hit this low in first elected term. Ever. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 14, 2017

…but here’s Kellyanne Conway with a truth bomb of her own: “give a holler when @POTUS approval descends to that of media or Congress.”

#poll watchers: give a holler when @POTUS approval descends to that of media or Congress. https://t.co/nwumJjp529 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 13, 2017

She’s right, of course:

Congress tracks 11% approval in Economist poll. Media: 6% say doing good job. But let’s keep listening to media and pals in Congress. https://t.co/a7TmqVOSmx — bruce dowbiggin (@dowbboy) August 15, 2017

If Trump is more popular than Democrats is all that really matters come election day in 2020. But as Kellyanne notes below while quoting from a WSJ article on “The Liberal Crackup,” liberals have big problems of their own:

Liberal in @WSJ: most Americans -incl. young, women, minorities-reject "liberal" & see liberals as "aloof, elitist, out of touch". https://t.co/whxOswhx8f — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 13, 2017