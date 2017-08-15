Vandals defaced the Lincoln Memorial last night in Washington D.C. with the message of “F*CK LAW”:

Hard to read but appears to say "f— law" — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 15, 2017

But what does that even mean?

Even for vandalism, "F— Law'' is pretty vague and crappy https://t.co/lpHxZy2Zmx via @nbcwashington — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) August 15, 2017

If only the vandals had better penmanship, we’d know what they’re talking about:

When you're trying to send some kind of (presumably hateful) message, but you have bad penmanship… https://t.co/l2rwfSwxvn — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 15, 2017

Restoration of the monument is underway:

Work to remove the words is underway. A preservation crew is using a “mild, gel-type architectural paint stripper” to remove the paint without damaging the stone. The crew is applying a layer of the gel, rinsing it, checking how effective it was and repeating as necessary.

