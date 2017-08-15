Vandals defaced the Lincoln Memorial last night in Washington D.C. with the message of “F*CK LAW”:
Lincoln Memorial vandalized today per @NatlParkService pic.twitter.com/ko4U1uLGLA
— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 15, 2017
Hard to read but appears to say "f— law"
— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 15, 2017
But what does that even mean?
Even for vandalism, "F— Law'' is pretty vague and crappy https://t.co/lpHxZy2Zmx via @nbcwashington
— Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) August 15, 2017
If only the vandals had better penmanship, we’d know what they’re talking about:
When you're trying to send some kind of (presumably hateful) message, but you have bad penmanship… https://t.co/l2rwfSwxvn
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 15, 2017
Restoration of the monument is underway:
Work to remove the words is underway. A preservation crew is using a “mild, gel-type architectural paint stripper” to remove the paint without damaging the stone. The crew is applying a layer of the gel, rinsing it, checking how effective it was and repeating as necessary.
