Vandals defaced the Lincoln Memorial last night in Washington D.C. with the message of “F*CK LAW”:

But what does that even mean?

If only the vandals had better penmanship, we’d know what they’re talking about:

Restoration of the monument is underway:

Work to remove the words is underway. A preservation crew is using a “mild, gel-type architectural paint stripper” to remove the paint without damaging the stone. The crew is applying a layer of the gel, rinsing it, checking how effective it was and repeating as necessary.

