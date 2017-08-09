Oh, really? From June 2, 2016:

Hillary Clinton slams Donald Trump for being too friendly with North Korea https://t.co/9gOB9AmD3H pic.twitter.com/107yJKvQEa — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 2, 2016

That headline is a summary of a big foreign policy speech Hillary Clinton gave that day. She later posted a video alleging that a President Trump would cozy up to dictators like Kim Jong-un. The North Korea comments come at the :28 second mark with a quote from Reuters that says, “North Korea says Trump isn’t screwy at all.” The video then has a clip of Trump mocking Kim Jong-un’s height and calling him a maniac:

✔ Supports nuclear proliferation

✔ Alienates our allies

✔ Cozies up to dictators Trump's foreign policy is…chaos. https://t.co/Sx9s6Nj5uT — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 2, 2016

Chaos is a ladder…

Anyway, back then, the talk from the Left and the MSM was North Korea was backing Trump because Hillary would be tougher on the regime:

Is North Korea backing Trump? https://t.co/c9rJdX14IZ — Owen Thompson (@OwenThompson) June 2, 2016

Interesting that Hillary Clinton placed #NorthKorea near the top of her speech. Pyongyang has (sort of) endorsed Trump. — Philip J. Crowley (@PJCrowley) June 2, 2016

North Korea endorses Trump. See? The whole world won't hate us if he becomes president. — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) June 1, 2016

Whoops.

