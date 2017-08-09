Oh, really? From June 2, 2016:

That headline is a summary of a big foreign policy speech Hillary Clinton gave that day. She later posted a video alleging that a President Trump would cozy up to dictators like Kim Jong-un. The North Korea comments come at the :28 second mark with a quote from Reuters that says, “North Korea says Trump isn’t screwy at all.” The video then has a clip of Trump mocking Kim Jong-un’s height and calling him a maniac:

Anyway, back then, the talk from the Left and the MSM was North Korea was backing Trump because Hillary would be tougher on the regime:

Whoops.

***

