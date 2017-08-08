Republican Sen. Dean Heller from Nevada, who was briefly targeted by a pro-Trump super PAC over his opposition to the GOP health care bill, has a primary challenger: Danny Tarkanian, son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian.

He did hit all the pro-Trump points in that announcement:

But Heller did vote for the Senate bill in the end. Will that save him?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already pledged big bucks for his at-risk colleague:

Keep in mind, Tarkanian has run before … and lost:

***

