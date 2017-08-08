Republican Sen. Dean Heller from Nevada, who was briefly targeted by a pro-Trump super PAC over his opposition to the GOP health care bill, has a primary challenger: Danny Tarkanian, son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian.

Danny Tarkanian: "I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to run for United States Senate here in Nevada against Dean Heller." pic.twitter.com/aGPpLuESvl — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 8, 2017

He did hit all the pro-Trump points in that announcement:

Dean Heller gets a primary opponent who launches on @realDonaldTrump’s favorite show touting his support of Trump https://t.co/uPI3gOzAcS — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 8, 2017

But Heller did vote for the Senate bill in the end. Will that save him?

That "yes" vote on Trumpcare is looking smarter and smarter. https://t.co/jv8HmmIcaC — Susan J. Demas (@sjdemas) August 8, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already pledged big bucks for his at-risk colleague:

Dean Heller's reward for voting for Obamacare skinny repeal? A 7-figure $$$ promise from a McConnell-linked PAC.https://t.co/HMCedUgTf5 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 6, 2017

Keep in mind, Tarkanian has run before … and lost:

Tarkanian has run multiple times for the House and Senate in Nevada – and lost. https://t.co/uMrN8z4QQ9 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 8, 2017

