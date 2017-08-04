Bloomberg’s Anna Massoglia went digging through Rep. Maxine Waters’ latest FEC filing and — SURPRISE! — found lots of lavish and questionable spending:

Like “$400+” on “meeting expenses” at place that just so happens to be a fancy restaurant:

And $5000 spent on one fundraiser event while only taking in $15,000 for the quarter:

And so much for that “Donald Trump is awful for hiring his kids” line of attack:

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone:

But now that she’s a “resistance leader,” will Dems even care?

