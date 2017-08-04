Bloomberg’s Anna Massoglia went digging through Rep. Maxine Waters’ latest FEC filing and — SURPRISE! — found lots of lavish and questionable spending:
Campaign finance thread: Made the mistake of randomly falling down the wormhole that is Congresswoman @MaxineWaters' quarterly FEC filing… pic.twitter.com/eV0VBo0dUx
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017
Like “$400+” on “meeting expenses” at place that just so happens to be a fancy restaurant:
Waters spent $400+ on a "meeting expense" to an "upscale chain" with "sophisticated decor, long wine list & classic steak & seafood menu" pic.twitter.com/kphZd0Pwo4
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017
And $5000 spent on one fundraiser event while only taking in $15,000 for the quarter:
Waters' campaign spent nearly $5k at Del Friscos on one "Fundraiser Event"
She raised under $15k from individuals the *entire quarter* pic.twitter.com/SqynGP1pJG
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017
And so much for that “Donald Trump is awful for hiring his kids” line of attack:
Q2 saw another $8,500 to Maxine Waters' daughter, who has racked up hundreds of thousands from her mother's campaign https://t.co/53Q8X1NyGo pic.twitter.com/jF55ORQSyi
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017
This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone:
This. Remember when "Auntie Maxine" was dubbed one of the U.S.'s most corrupt legislators? https://t.co/mYm0DAos1N
— Ben Brody (@BenBrodyDC) August 1, 2017
But now that she’s a “resistance leader,” will Dems even care?
Resistance leader Auntie Maxine still upholding the highest standards of public service https://t.co/6oA30IOarS
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 1, 2017
