Bloomberg’s Anna Massoglia went digging through Rep. Maxine Waters’ latest FEC filing and — SURPRISE! — found lots of lavish and questionable spending:

Campaign finance thread: Made the mistake of randomly falling down the wormhole that is Congresswoman @MaxineWaters' quarterly FEC filing… pic.twitter.com/eV0VBo0dUx — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017

Like “$400+” on “meeting expenses” at place that just so happens to be a fancy restaurant:

Waters spent $400+ on a "meeting expense" to an "upscale chain" with "sophisticated decor, long wine list & classic steak & seafood menu" pic.twitter.com/kphZd0Pwo4 — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017

And $5000 spent on one fundraiser event while only taking in $15,000 for the quarter:

Waters' campaign spent nearly $5k at Del Friscos on one "Fundraiser Event" She raised under $15k from individuals the *entire quarter* pic.twitter.com/SqynGP1pJG — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017

And so much for that “Donald Trump is awful for hiring his kids” line of attack:

Q2 saw another $8,500 to Maxine Waters' daughter, who has racked up hundreds of thousands from her mother's campaign https://t.co/53Q8X1NyGo pic.twitter.com/jF55ORQSyi — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 1, 2017

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone:

This. Remember when "Auntie Maxine" was dubbed one of the U.S.'s most corrupt legislators? https://t.co/mYm0DAos1N — Ben Brody (@BenBrodyDC) August 1, 2017

But now that she’s a “resistance leader,” will Dems even care?

Resistance leader Auntie Maxine still upholding the highest standards of public service https://t.co/6oA30IOarS — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 1, 2017

***