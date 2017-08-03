It’s no secret that President Donald Trump isn’t happy with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski over her recent health care votes. Here he is after Murkowski’s vote against a motion to proceed last week:

After that vote, there were reports that Trump threatened federal funds to Alaska in retaliation:

Trump called her out again when the second vote failed a few days later, although not by name this time:

Trending

But it looks like the bad blood between the administration and Alaska might have come to an end. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke posted this on Thursday:

Nothing like a beer summit to smoothe things over?

Keep in mind that despite the reported threats to Alaska over the Obamacare vote, it’s Sen. Murkowski who controls the Interior Department’s funding:

Pretty much.

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlaskaDonald TrumpLisa MurkowskiObamaCare